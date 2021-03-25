Patricia passed into eternity on Feb. 19, 2021, in Castro Valley, California.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Pat and her family moved to California when she was 10 years old.
Pat was widowed in 2010 by her late husband Adam Britto. She is survived by her son Keith Britto.
Pat was a devoted woman of God, serving as a lifelong servant and, for part of her life, as a full-time pioneer for the Jehovah's Witness organization.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Cerro Vista Ranch, 4758 Cross Road, in Livermore, on Saturday, March 27, at 11:30 a.m. Flowers or donations can be sent to 4435 First St., Suite #133, Livermore, CA., 94551.