Patricia Jane Guntrum, beloved daughter, sister and friend was born July 1, 1946, in Rochester, New York, to Bill and Doris Guntrum, and passed away at age 77 in Walnut Creek, California, on Aug. 17, 2023, after suffering a stroke.

Her family moved to Livermore in 1958 when her father was transferred from Sandia Laboratory in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to the Livermore laboratory, in California. She attended grades 1-5 in Albuquerque, then In Livermore attended grades 6-8 at Junction Avenue. She graduated from Livermore Joint Union High School in 1964. She then attended Chabot Junior College in Hayward 1964-66.