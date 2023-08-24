Patricia Jane Guntrum, beloved daughter, sister and friend was born July 1, 1946, in Rochester, New York, to Bill and Doris Guntrum, and passed away at age 77 in Walnut Creek, California, on Aug. 17, 2023, after suffering a stroke.
Her family moved to Livermore in 1958 when her father was transferred from Sandia Laboratory in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to the Livermore laboratory, in California. She attended grades 1-5 in Albuquerque, then In Livermore attended grades 6-8 at Junction Avenue. She graduated from Livermore Joint Union High School in 1964. She then attended Chabot Junior College in Hayward 1964-66.
In 1968 she found her long-term career with Pacific Bell, working there for over 24 years, rising to staff manager in the Controller Department. In 1992 she opted to take early retirement and took advantage of that opportunity to do the things she loved - playing golf, bridge, camping and traveling. She visited Ireland, took a trip to Hawaii and Disneyland with her two young godchildren from New Mexico, and joined her parents on several cruises.
Her other loves in life were the San Francisco 49ers (season ticket holder for many years), Joe Montana and Elvis Presley. She was a true and loyal fan, even watching the 49er pre-season game from her hospital bed just last week, cheering them on as usual.
Pat was a long-time member of Our Savior Lutheran Church where she served in many capacities, especially enjoying leadership roles in the Altar Guild. She also served as finance chair for many, many years, utilizing her meticulous methods to keep records accurate and complete.
Her parents and brother Mike Guntrum preceded her in death, so she was the last of the Guntrum family in Livermore. She never married but had loved ones across the country, including many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed.
There will be a celebration of her life in the upcoming fall.