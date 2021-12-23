Patricia Jean Hait was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Nov. 9, 1928 to parents Harry Hait and Bessie Lee Price. Upon her parents’ divorce in 1938 when she was 9 years old, her mother, Bessie, bought a house near Oklahoma University (OU) in Norman and, with Patty’s grandmother Price, opened a boarding house for young women attending the university.
Patty met her future husband, Kirk Dyer, when he quietly helped her pass a biology dissection lab. Kirk, four years her senior, had just returned from WWII where he had served on the aircraft escort vessel, the USS Copahee. Patty graduated OU with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal sociology. She worked a few years as a secretary for the FBI.
She and Kirk married Sept. 16, 1950, in Norman, Oklahoma, and moved to Denver, Colorado where Kirk worked as a landman for Shell Oil Company. With three kids, a move to Casper, Wyoming, and eventually a move to Sierra Madre, California, Patty returned to school and earned her California teaching credential. Her career began at Baldwin Stocker Elementary School in Arcadia, California. The family moved to Solana Beach, California, where Patty spent the remainder of her 15-year career teaching at Del Mar Heights Elementary School.
She landed in Livermore, California, two years after Kirk’s death in 1989. They had been married 38 years. Living in Livermore for the next 23 years, she enjoyed lots of time with family and friends. Patty volunteered in her daughter’s elementary classroom, joined a walking group, shared book and political discussions and organized a Bible study group that met for several years. She spent the last year-and-a-half of her life living in Renton, Washington.
She passed on Oct. 2, 2021, of natural causes after witnessing the very difficult year of mandated state lockdowns due to the COVID-19 virus in 2020. She said the enforced isolation was an awful way to live but, making the most of the situation, she enjoyed lunches with family: she on her front porch, the family in the car and conversing via cell phones. There was laughter and enjoying family memories, doing what we could to make the best of a tough situation. Even with the isolation the year of quarantine forced upon the world, Patty remained steadfast in her trust in the Lord. For her entire adult life, she was a prayer warrior for family and friends, as well as people unknown to her, personally.
After a graveside service, Patty was buried next to Kirk. They are buried in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Ardmore, Oklahoma, where Kirk grew up. She was six weeks shy of her 93rd birthday. She is survived by daughter, Stacy Dyer Krimetz (Livermore, California,) daughter, Lisbeth Dyer Anderson (Tulsa, Oklahoma) and son, David Dyer (Renton, Washington,) their spouses, eight grandchildren she was very close to and 10 great-grandchildren, with the 11th due in April 2022. Patty often said that she had lived a wonderful life. She was a great wife, mom, and grandmother and will be missed.