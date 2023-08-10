Patricial L. Lanning was a 54-year resident of Pleasanton. She died Wednesday, July 23 at her home after a brief illness.
She was a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and moved to Fremont with her family in the early 1960s, where she graduated from Mission High school in Fremont. Patricia also attended Chabot / Las Positas college.
Patricia was a lover of animals and always had numerous pets. She recently adopted eight feral cats in the last year.
In the 1970s she showed dogs, in the 1970s through the early 1990s she owned and raced thoroughbred racehorses. In the 2000’s she showed Siamese cats.
Patricia was active over the years with many charitable organizations. She was proudest of running the Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association – Ladies Auxiliary at Bay Meadows in the 1980 and the monies raised to purchase a modern horse ambulance at Bay Meadows Racetrack.
Patricia was a Pari-Mutual clerk for over 20 years and worked at racetracks throughout Northern California. Patricia retired from EDC Electric Inc in Fremont, California where she was the office manager.
Patricia is preceded in death by her husband Michael Lanning, her parents Collette Oldfield and Kenneth Oldfield, as well as sister Denise Goulter.
Patricia is survived by her current husband John Bidwell of Pleasanton, sister Sharon MacConell (Tom) of Bradenton, Florida, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert and Patricia Bonderud of San Rafael, California as well as many nephews, nieces and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services: Visitation from 4-7p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First St., Pleasanton.
Funeral: Thursday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. at St Augustine Catholic Church, 3999 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, California.
Burial will be at St Augustine’s Cemetery, Pleasanton.
Memorial Gifts: Paws in Need, P.O. Box 3436, San Ramon, California, 94583