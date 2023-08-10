OBIT - Patricia L. Lanning.jpg

Patricial L. Lanning was a 54-year resident of Pleasanton. She died Wednesday, July 23 at her home after a brief illness.

She was a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and moved to Fremont with her family in the early 1960s, where she graduated from Mission High school in Fremont. Patricia also attended Chabot / Las Positas college.