Earth lost an angel and Heaven gained one with the death of Patti Baer on Jan 25, 2023.
Patti was born in Washington D.C. to Arthur and Marjorie Lankford. They initially lived in Virginia, but later moved to Salt Lake City (SLC), Utah. As a grade-schooler at the Wasatch Presbyterian Church, she met Alvin Baer, her future husband. During that time, she contracted polio, but a doctor with progressive methods helped her recover.
Patti's father's job took them to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Patti was an active member in Job’s Daughters. She also joined P.E.O., eventually being honored with her 60-year pin. The family moved back to SLC where Patti and Alvin started dating; they married in 1962. He was in the Air Force, so they started married life in Chandler, Arizonia. While continuing her education at Arizona State, Patti enjoyed being an extra in the Jerry Lewis movie “The Nutty Professor.” She loved to tell that story.
After Alvin graduated pilot school, Patti and Alvin were transferred to Dover, Delaware where two of her greatest blessings, Carol-Ann and Kristin, were born. In 1968, she and Alvin decided to leave the Air Force and moved the family to California.
She was "Mrs. Mom" through the girls’ childhoods and then started a 25-year career with the Pleasanton Unified School District. She was proud to see her daughters graduate from college and marry. For the past 25 years, Patti has taken great delight in being a devoted grandmother (Gammy) to Morgan and Brent Werder. In typical Patti fashion, she wore a framed, 5x7 baby picture around her neck for weeks after each was born.
Patti was a lifelong, devoted follower of Jesus, serving through the years as a Sunday school teacher, youth leader, deacon, elder, choir member, and Bible study leader. She was a church member wherever she lived, most recently at GraceWay Church in Pleasanton.
She was predeceased by her parents, brother Charles, and stepbrother Tom. She is survived by her husband Alvin, daughters Carol-Ann (Michael) and Kristin (Kurt), grandchildren (Morgan, Brent), stepbrothers Glenn (Leila) Hewitt and Paul (Leora) Hewitt, and sister-in-law Bonnie Hewitt.
A memorial service will be held at GraceWay Church, 1183 Quarry Lane, Pleasanton, on Feb. 11, 2023, at 1p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Patti's honor to:
**PEO: Ruth G. White P.E.O Scholarship Fund for California women studying medicine. Checks made out to PEO Chapter XN, "In honor of Patti Baer" may be sent to Carol Martin, 5147 Mt. Tam Circle, Pleasanton, California, 94588-3676
**GraceWay Church; 1183 Quarry Lane, Pleasanton, California, 94566 or gracewaylife.org