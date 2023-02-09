OBIT - Patricia Lankford Baer.jpg

Earth lost an angel and Heaven gained one with the death of Patti Baer on Jan 25, 2023.

Patti was born in Washington D.C. to Arthur and Marjorie Lankford. They initially lived in Virginia, but later moved to Salt Lake City (SLC), Utah. As a grade-schooler at the Wasatch Presbyterian Church, she met Alvin Baer, her future husband. During that time, she contracted polio, but a doctor with progressive methods helped her recover.