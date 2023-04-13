Patricia Mary Catherine Zalesny Bayon, 70, passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, March 10, 2023, in Livermore, California, after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Hoopa, California to Chester “John” and Virginia Zalesny. She grew up in Hoopa and Redding, California before meeting her husband of almost 50 years, Brent Bayon. They were married in 1973, in Redding, five years later they had their daughter, Beth Johnson.
They moved to Livermore when her husband had a career opportunity in the cable industry. They had their son, Jason Bayon, while in Livermore. During their short stay in Livermore, they attended First Baptist Church. While there, they made lifelong friends. Brent’s career took them to Snohomish, Washington for eight years before returning to Livermore, California for the last 31 years.
Pat lived a life full of laughter and joy. While in Livermore, Pat was a loyal church member at Cedar Grove Community Church for over 30 years. Leading women’s bible study groups, being the prop lady at several plays, teaching Sunday school for over 20 years, and running the Harvest Party with her husband. She was an avid fan of professional bull riding, attending the World Finals events in Las Vegas and many events around the West Coast.
With her husband, she enjoyed travelling around the US exploring new cities, National Parks and restaurants. Her daughter introduced her to card-making and machine embroidery. They had many fun weekends of crafting together in the past 10 years.
Her greatest joy this past year was spending time with her granddaughter, Kinslee, each week. While taking care of her, Pat would read, play, and enjoy being with her granddaughter. She found so much pleasure in watching Kinslee grow up the first year of her life.
She is survived by her husband Brent, daughter Beth (Derrik) Johnson, son Jason (Jessica) Bayon, and granddaughter Kinslee; sisters Ann (Lane), Lori (Scott), Tim (Kathleen), Terry (Hillary), David (Judy), Paul (Nesha), and Matt; brother-in-law Bill, sisters-in-law Ginny, and Sue (Denny), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Virginia Zalesny, brother Thomas Zalesny and nephews Jerremy and Timmy.
A celebration of life will be held at Cedar Grove Community Church, April 18, 2023, at 11 am. Reception to follow at the church.
Burial and graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery in Redding, California.
Flowers can be sent to the church or donations made to missionary Camille Jackson at LaunchGlobal.org (Cammy Jac Acct 233).
