Patricia Mary Catherine Zalesny Bayon, 70, passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, March 10, 2023, in Livermore, California, after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Hoopa, California to Chester “John” and Virginia Zalesny. She grew up in Hoopa and Redding, California before meeting her husband of almost 50 years, Brent Bayon. They were married in 1973, in Redding, five years later they had their daughter, Beth Johnson.

They moved to Livermore when her husband had a career opportunity in the cable industry. They had their son, Jason Bayon, while in Livermore. During their short stay in Livermore, they attended First Baptist Church. While there, they made lifelong friends. Brent’s career took them to Snohomish, Washington for eight years before returning to Livermore, California for the last 31 years.