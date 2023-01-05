Patricia Catherine McDonald (Pat) a loving wife, mother, noni, aunt, cousin, godmother and friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at her home in Livermore. Pat was 86 years old at the time of her passing.
Pat was born on Feb. 5, 1936, in San Francisco. Her parents, Harry and Virginia Bigarani; brother, Bill; and her loving husband of 47 years, Ray, preceded her in death.
Pat attended St. Vincent’s All-girls Catholic High School in San Francisco, where she was student-body president and a star volleyball and basketball player. In high school, she met her future husband, Ray. through mutual friends. She knew immediately Ray was the man of her dreams and that she would marry him and have lots of babies! Pat’s goal in life was to become a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. It turns out she excelled at it and exceeded her goals.
After graduating high school that summer, Pat and Ray married and had six wonderful children. The first four years, they had three children (Jim, Dan, Kathy). Looking for a larger house to live in, they moved from San Francisco to Hayward in 1958.
Ray worked for Sears in San Leandro, while Pat stayed home and took on the important responsibility of raising three young children and making sure the household ran smoothly.
Between 1961 and 1964, three more children were born (Dennis, Tim, Carrie). The three-bedroom house was now too small for six children, all under 10 years of age. In 1965, the family moved to a larger house in Livermore, where Pat was currently residing at the time of her passing.
For the next 12 years, they remained in the Livermore house. For extra income, Pat took on some baby-sitting jobs, because she could contribute to the family income and still remain at home to raise her six children. She managed a very busy household, and had enough room in her heart to care for her family and the children she babysat.
In 1977, they were presented a business opportunity to run Swafford Storage in Hayward. Ray quit his job at Sears, they packed up the three remaining children, and moved back to Hayward. They rented out the Livermore house to Father John Dollard of Saint Charles Church for $140 a month, which would cover their mortgage payment. For the next 20 years they travelled the United States, with and without kids, in their Winnebago motorhome and enjoyed their life together.
In 1997, Ray was diagnosed with lung cancer. That year, Ray retired from the storage yard, and they moved back into the Livermore house. Father Dollard moved to another residence in Livermore, but kept in frequent contact. Ray passed away from cancer in 2002, and Pat remained at the house for another 20 years.
She kept busy with her ever-growing family and was so proud of them all. She enjoyed her six children, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren immensely. Pat was happiest when the family was together. She especially enjoyed family gatherings at Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, and the annual family reunion at her property in Alta.
She was a member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West, S.F. and the Red Hat Society, and she also volunteered at senior organizations before volunteering long term at Quail Gardens in Livermore. Owners Bob and Alecia liked Pat’s great work and personality, so they hired her to work part time as the assistant activities director.
She would read stories, do trivia, play the piano, call Bingo, crafts, and do whatever was necessary to make every day a better day for the seniors who lived there. She always maintained a positive attitude, and it made her happy to bring joy to those in need. Pat worked at Quail Gardens for several years until she could no longer drive to the facility.
Due to Pat’s numerous health issues the last couple of years, she was mainly confined to the house. Fortunately, her son Dennis, who was retired, had moved in with Pat to help her out. The other five siblings were also a constant presence and helped out considerably. Pat’s wish was to die at home and said, “When God wanted her, he could come and get her, but she wasn’t leaving this earth before that time.” She handled her deteriorating condition with dignity, grace, and a positive, upbeat attitude.
The last two months of her life, she needed much more assistance. Caretakers Joyce, Melissa, and occasionally Vee took excellent care of Pat 24/7 until her passing. The family is eternally grateful for their compassion and caring during this stressful time in our lives. The family is also grateful to Kaiser Hospice for their guidance, caring and cooperation during this difficult time.
Pat will be dearly missed, but the memories, the way she lived, the lessons she taught us, and the love she showed are her legacy and will last for generations to come.
Pat is survived by her six children, Jim (Bonnie), Dan (Lynn), Kathy (Mike Bianchi), Dennis, Tim (Cindy), and Carrie (Scott Silverthorn); nine grandchildren, Brian, Christopher, Kevin, Brianna, Nick, Garett, Samantha, Mark, and Allison; and five great-grandchildren, Alani, William, Ella, Hailey, and Thomas; along with her nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and friends.
Pat’s Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Callaghan’s Mortuary, 3833 East Ave., in Livermore. A reception will follow at Beebs Bar and Grill, 915 Clubhouse Dr., in Livermore. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, or to the Officer Jeffrey M. Fontana Scholarship Fund, San Jose State University Administration of Justice, One Washington Square, in San Jose.