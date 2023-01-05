OBIT - Patricia McDonald.jpg

Patricia Catherine McDonald (Pat) a loving wife, mother, noni, aunt, cousin, godmother and friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at her home in Livermore. Pat was 86 years old at the time of her passing.

Pat was born on Feb. 5, 1936, in San Francisco. Her parents, Harry and Virginia Bigarani; brother, Bill; and her loving husband of 47 years, Ray, preceded her in death.