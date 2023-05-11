Patricia Neault passed away on April 30, 2023, at the age of 78. She was born in Canton Ohio to Katheryn and George Lhota on March 29, 1945. Patricia was a devoted mother of three, grandmother of seven, loving sister, devout Catholic, navy officer, nurse, educator, singer and beloved dog mom.
Her life and career were dedicated to serving others. As an officer in the Navy, Patricia served her country for three years before leaving to continue nursing at Kaiser hospital. Her work as a nurse in the mom-baby department was a reflection of her love for helping others. As an elementary school teacher, Patricia inspired her students to learn and grow. She was so passionate about working with children, that after her retirement she continued to work in elementary schools as a volunteer. Her dedication and selflessness will always be remembered.
Patricia’s love of music was evident throughout her life. She enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines as part of the Bay Area Showcase. She also sang in quartets and was known for her beautiful tenor. Through her music, she formed many long-lasting friendships, and she will be remembered for her love of singing and the joy it brought.
Above all, Patricia was a devoted mother, grandmother and dog mom. She loved her children, grandchildren and pets deeply, and they brought immense joy to her life. She was a source of strength and support to her family and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A viewing was held at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore on May 10, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. followed by the service at St. Michael Catholic Church in Livermore at 11 a.m. Patricia will be laid to rest at San Joaquín Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, on May 12, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.
Patricia Neault will be remembered for her kindness, compassion and dedication to others. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May she rest in peace knowing that she made a positive impact on the world around her.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Neault family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.