Patricia Neault passed away on April 30, 2023, at the age of 78. She was born in Canton Ohio to Katheryn and George Lhota on March 29, 1945. Patricia was a devoted mother of three, grandmother of seven, loving sister, devout Catholic, navy officer, nurse, educator, singer and beloved dog mom.

Her life and career were dedicated to serving others. As an officer in the Navy, Patricia served her country for three years before leaving to continue nursing at Kaiser hospital. Her work as a nurse in the mom-baby department was a reflection of her love for helping others. As an elementary school teacher, Patricia inspired her students to learn and grow. She was so passionate about working with children, that after her retirement she continued to work in elementary schools as a volunteer. Her dedication and selflessness will always be remembered.  