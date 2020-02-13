Pat got her wings on Jan. 18.
She was born in Riverside, California, March 30, 1958, and grew up in Pleasanton and Livermore, graduating from Granada High School in 1976. She worked at Granada Pharmacy and for doctors in Berkeley.
She spent her last 16 years in skilled nursing facilities, surviving with grace nerve pain from a spinal cord injury as a quadriplegic. She stayed interested in the world, enjoying TV, especially the National Geographic and Syfy channels and any medium with photos of Johnny Depp! She amazed us by still sketching while lying down.
She is survived by her parents, James Harvey and Sue Stacy, and her sister, Diane Harvey (Arleigh Taylor). She was predeceased by her younger sister, JoAnn Jukich (Mike). She will be missed by her extended family of nephews and cousins.
A memorial will be held from noon to 3 p.m., on Feb. 15, at Beeb’s at the Las Positas Golf Course in Livermore. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to her favorite charity, KQED, or to the Tri-Valley Conservancy in Livermore.