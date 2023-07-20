Patricia (Pat) Claire Dowling, 66, of Livermore, California, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones after a brief but valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. She will be deeply missed by her husband Brian, sister Nancy and two daughters, Liz, Clare, and son-in-law, Danny, and her beloved dog, Coco. The loss has left our family with an almost unimaginable sense of grief and loss. However, we are doing our best to remain grateful. For we were, and are, blessed to have been loved by one of the most remarkable and beautiful people to have ever set foot on this earth.
Pat was born Feb. 10, 1957, to Frank and Claire Hanna in Alameda, California. At a very young age, she developed a passion for ballet that took her to the heights of that profession. Over the course of many years, her skills and artistry as a dancer took her to the San Francisco Ballet and the National Academy of Dance in Illinois. While at these companies and schools, she performed and studied under some of the world’s greatest ballet teachers such as Lew Christensen, Anatole Vilzak and Lupe Serrano. Following her career at the San Francisco Ballet, she formed the Dance Repertory Theatre in Alameda, California.
She also earned a journalism degree from California State University, Hayward, where she met her husband, Brian. They were married in 1980 at the Saint Philip Neri Catholic Church in Alameda and honeymooned in Carmel, where they would spend many vacations in their 43 years together.
Pat completed her master's in education at San Francisco State University in 1983. She spent nearly 40 years teaching at a range of institutions. She spent the latter part of her career teaching English and film studies at Monte Vista High School in Danville, California. In addition to her career as a dancer and educator, in her later years, she developed an interest and expertise in painting. Her art was on display at the Livermore Valley Arts Center exhibits. She specialized in floral, abstract and other forms of still life, such as the carefully nurtured hydrangeas and roses in stages of bloom in her garden or the ballerinas in preparation for a pirouette. Every piece uses brilliant colors, reflecting her attitude towards life.
Above all, Pat was an extraordinary friend, mother and wife. She will be remembered for her kindness, selflessness and quick wit and for her compassion for those around her. Everyone who encountered Pat came away feeling better about the world and themselves. A celebration of life will be held at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 1315 Lomitas Avenue in Livermore, California on Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Livermore Valley Arts Center or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
