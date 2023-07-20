OBIT - Patricia Claire Dowling.jpeg

Patricia (Pat) Claire Dowling, 66, of Livermore, California, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones after a brief but valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. She will be deeply missed by her husband Brian, sister Nancy and two daughters, Liz, Clare, and son-in-law, Danny, and her beloved dog, Coco. The loss has left our family with an almost unimaginable sense of grief and loss. However, we are doing our best to remain grateful. For we were, and are, blessed to have been loved by one of the most remarkable and beautiful people to have ever set foot on this earth.

Pat was born Feb. 10, 1957, to Frank and Claire Hanna in Alameda, California. At a very young age, she developed a passion for ballet that took her to the heights of that profession. Over the course of many years, her skills and artistry as a dancer took her to the San Francisco Ballet and the National Academy of Dance in Illinois. While at these companies and schools, she performed and studied under some of the world’s greatest ballet teachers such as Lew Christensen, Anatole Vilzak and Lupe Serrano. Following her career at the San Francisco Ballet, she formed the Dance Repertory Theatre in Alameda, California.