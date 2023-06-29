Patricia passed away on June 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. Patricia grew up on a ranch in North Livermore with her parents, Ida and Thornton Taylor, and her brother, Ted Taylor. After graduating from Livermore High School, Patricia worked at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory where she met her husband, Gene Broadman. She chose to be a stay-at-home mother to raise her children and to partner with her husband, both of which brought her great joy.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Ida and Thornton, and her brother, Ted. She is survived by Gene, her husband of nearly 64 years, her son and daughter-in-law, Bart and Valerie Broadman, her daughter and son-in-law, Gena and Steve Zevanove, her six grandchildren – Jared, Craig, and Kianna Broadman, and Taylor, Nichola, and Sam Zevanove, along with her niece Tedi Anne Attanasio and nephew Glenn Taylor.