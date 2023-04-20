OBIT - Patrick Crowley.jpg

Pat Crowley, a kind-hearted, smart man, a dear friend and devoted husband and family man, who spent his career as a computational physicist in the US atomic weapons program, pursued lifelong passions as a musician, photographer, traveler, hiker and olive orchardist, passed away at age 87 in Westwind Memory Care in Santa Cruz, California, on March 5, 2023, from advanced-stage Alzheimer’s Disease, accelerated by COVID-19.

William Patrick Crowley was born to Michael J. Crowley and Nelle Slemmons on April 6, 1935, in Ketchikan, Alaska. Pat spent his childhood in Ketchikan, Seattle and San Diego, and had a lifelong love of boats, ships and the sea. During his teenage years, he worked on his grandmother’s halibut boat in Seattle, had a newspaper route, went fishing and helped out his mother in the bar she owned. He graduated from Ketchikan High School as the Salutatorian, after a very active career in band, government, sports and fire squad in addition to academics. After graduating Pat moved to San Diego and attended San Diego State College studying math and physics and later earned a master's degree from UC Berkeley.