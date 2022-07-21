Patrick Manus Brosnan was born as the only child to Margaret and Manus Brosnan on Oct. 5, 1944, in Livermore, California. Patrick was an answered prayer to the Brosnan’s, as his parents had given up on the thought of parenthood. Patrick, better known as “Pat,” grew up in Livermore, where he spent his grammar and middle school years attending St. Michael’s Catholic School. During that time, he was a dedicated altar boy, while pursuing years in the Boy Scouts and perfecting his tap-dancing talents! Pat showed an early passion for community, helping others, building lifelong friendships and having a good time. Pat attended Livermore High School (LHS) where he became lovingly known as “Pat the Irishman,” an ode to his Irish roots on his father’s side. While at LHS, Pat lettered in track, raced cars, ran around with his many pals, listened to rock ‘n roll and Buddy Holly, then met and fell in love with the love of his life, Patti LaVerne Aaron, just before graduating high school in 1963.
A passionately patriotic man, Pat joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served from 1963 to 1968, where he specialized in Amtrak deployment. In the spring of 1968, Pat and Patti were married and soon followed the birth of their beautiful daughter, Dawn Michelle Brosnan (Rogers), in 1972. Up to this point, Pat would always say the two best days of his life were the day he married Patti and the day Dawn was born!
Through the later 1960s and into the 1980s, Pat had many successful entrepreneurial pursuits as a Barber & Shop owner, as well as creator and owner of Executive Carriage Limousine service. With Pat’s passion for serving his Livermore community and putting others first, he also served as Police Officer Reserve for Livermore Police Department (for 10+ years), served on the Livermore Chamber of Commerce, was a charitable member of the Make-a-Wish Foundation and spear headed the Toys-4-Tots program in the Tri-Valley area with his connection to the U.S. Marine Corp and his dear friend Larry Anderson. This program grew over 30 years with Pat, Larry and their elves at the helm every Christmas.
Pat is forever known for his gregarious personality, generosity, witty humor, charm, infectious smile, kind and passionate spirit and genuine ability to connect with anyone. He was truly interested in everyone he met and wanted to learn their life stories.
Upon retirement, Pat could never sit still. He worked as a Marshall at Poppy Ridge Golf course for more than 10 years, while trying his hand in the greater outdoors kayaking with friends. He continued his love and die-hard passion for the Oakland Raiders, spending many a Sunday at the Oakland Coliseum setting-up and hosting delicious and elaborate tailgate parties and cheering on his team in the stadium.
In early 2008, Pat and Patti sold their home in Livermore and moved to lush Magalia, where they bought their retirement home to share with their two beloved Yorkshire Terrier dogs (Teddy & Spike). They spent countless hours enjoying their park-like backyard and hosting friends out on the deck. Soon after, Pat proudly walked his daughter down the aisle and welcomed his new son-in-law, Mike, and his daughter, Alissa! Pat was overjoyed to gain a son and bonus granddaughter all at once! In late 2009, Pat became a grandfather to Ava Lynn Rogers. It was love at first sight as Grandpa Pat held her in his arms! He would then say, this is the third best day of his life!
In typical Pat fashion, he became involved with the Chico/Paradise/Magalia community, where he served for the Paradise Eagles, was Marshall at the Paradise Pines Golf Course, and he was on-call with the Chico Enloe Hospitals’ Mended Hearts Program, where he would meet with new incoming heart patients and mentored them through the anxiety and trauma of newly diagnosed heart diseases. Pat himself had undergone open-heart/bypass surgery and considered himself a survivor.
His “Little Family” as he called us (Patti, Dawn, Mike Ava & Alissa) loved to spend time with Grandpa Pat in the trees of the backyard with his “special” BBQ skills and tasty cocktails. The Magalia home was a true haven.
In late 2018, Pat and Patti survived the Camp Fires. However, sadly, they lost their home and all possessions in the devastating event. They were blessed to have friends in the Chico area who helped them and their dogs through their ordeal before returning back to Livermore to be with Dawn and her family. Pat never looked back or lived in the past; he was grateful for every day, remained strong in his faith and loved his time with his Little Family over these last years. He also kept in touch with his many loyal friends over text and phone calls. Pat’s constant positive outlook, don’t quit attitude and verve for storytelling is missed beyond belief. He is loved, celebrated, remembered, and painfully missed by his family and many friends.
Pat went home to be with our Lord on August 2, 2021. He was surrounded by his Little Family, which included Scott Spruiell, who he loved like a son. Until we are with you again, Semper Fi, and see you down the road Grandpa Pat!! We all love you so much!
Pat is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Patti Brosnan; his daughter Dawn Brosnan-Rogers; son-in-law Mike Rogers; granddaughters Ava & Alissa Rogers (all in the Livermore area); and his many extended relatives in England and Ireland.