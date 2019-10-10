Patsy Ann Lund passed away on July 6, 2019, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Throughout the years, she has touched the lives of many with her leadership and optimism. Patsy was the rock of her family and many others.
Her family will be hosting a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m., at the Inderbitzen Ranch in Livermore. Directions to the Ranch are: I-580 then north on N. Livermore Ave., right on May School Rd., and left on Dagnino Rd.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hope Hospice, the Junior Livestock Auction Boosters, the Museum on Main in Pleasanton, and the American Cancer Society.