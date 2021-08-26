Patty peacefully passed away Aug. 14, 2021 with her two daughters at her side.
Patty was born in Castro Valley and was raised alongside her four sisters in the central Bay Area. These sisters continued to be best friends. She raised her three children; Kim, Gregory and Danielle with loving arms. It’s those loving arms that welcomed five biological grandchildren; Heather, Holly, Erika, Leah, and Noah and five biological great-grandchildren; Cooper, Kenzie, Fletcher, Ellie and Abram. Her arms, heart and home were open to anyone else, people and animals alike who needed love.
Patty was a beautician by trade. Her sewing skills were highly sought after, as she helped make houses into homes with beautiful quilts and tapestries. She had a love for crafting; an art that allowed her to connect with family and friends.
Patty loved Jesus and was active in her church and family ministry. She always saw the best in others and her faith, kindness and generosity will always be remembered by those lives that she has touched.
Her celebration of life will be held at Valley Baptist Church, 19835 Lake Chabot Road, Castro Valley, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served after the service.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Willmann family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.