Paul Arthur Lyons, a 23-year-resident of Livermore, passed away on May 14, 2020, after a courageous yearlong and strong-willed battle with cancer.
Also known as Papa, Dad, Uncle Paul, and Pop, he was born on Dec. 17, 1948, to Edythe (Simmons) and Eric Lyons Sr., at St. Luke’s Hospital in San Francisco. Paul graduated from San Francisco’s Balboa High School in 1967.
In his younger years, he enjoyed working on cars with his brother-in-law, Nick; hanging out with his buddies at Mel’s Drive-In, showing off their hot rods; and spending summers with his parents and family at their cabin in Cobb, California. His father was a business agent for Local 648 Grocery Workers Union, and Paul worked in various San Francisco grocery stores during and after graduating high school.
In 1970, Paul graduated from Jetma Technical Institute, earning his certification in gas turbine studies, but never pursued a career in the field. Instead, Paul joined IBEW Local 6 in 1974 as an electrician in 1974 and spent 30 years as an electrician. Retiring in 2004, Paul spent time with his wife Pat, remodeling their home in the Sunset West neighborhood of Livermore.
Paul was a craftsman, carpenter, electrician, plumber, mechanic, chef, and so much more. He would lend a hand to those who needed it and share his knowledge with those around him. He spent much of his time in his garage working on projects with family and neighbors, woodworking and fixing cars, often with his grandson Joshua, who he raised. Paul also loved spending time with family at his cabin at Cobb Mountain with family.
Paul is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann (Mullin) Lyons and his daughters Elizabeth Gillihan (Eric), Rebecca Deniz (T.J.), and Heather Lyons. He is also survived by his wife’s children, Michelle, Michael, and Mark Funk; sister Saundra Vallindras; nieces Christina Maillet and Katherine Tappen; sisters-in-law Jan Attaway and Nancy and Sandy Mullin; brother-in-law Brian Mullin; nephews Greg and James Lyons; and seven grandchildren, Joshua, Vanessa, Myah, Brooke, Brody, Carsen, and Brayden.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edythe and Eric Lyons Sr.; a brother, Eric Lyons Jr.; brother-in-law Nick Vallindras; and mother-in-law Jean Mullin.
The Lyons family would also like to offer heartfelt thanks to his home healthcare nurse, Mylee, and his physical therapist, Lexi. Per Paul’s wishes, no services will be held; however, charitable contributions in his honor may be made to the University of California, Davis body donation program.