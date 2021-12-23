Paul deLanda, of Patterson, California, was a loving partner, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and mentor. He passed away Dec. 8, 2021 after a short but brave battle with cancer, leaving all who knew him with many wonderful memories. He was 85 years old.
Paul was born to Vicente and Herlinda deLanda in Zacatecas, Mexico on Sept. 22, 1936. He spent his youth in Planada, California. After graduating from LeGrand High School, he attended Modesto Junior College and graduated from Fresno State, earning a bachelor’s degree in romance languages and a teaching credential. He began his teaching career in Fresno, California. He then spent 28 years teaching in Livermore, California, at both Livermore and Granada High schools. He considered these years to be the best of his professional career.
After retirement, he embarked on a successful second career as a real estate agent. Paul had many hobbies. He travelled the world extensively. France was his favorite destination. He also coached baseball and basketball. He coached his sons in youth baseball and CYO basketball. One of his favorite memories was coaching an eighth-grade boys' team to a CYO basketball championship.
Paul is survived by his children, Paul, Michael (Bertha), Debbie (Tyrone), and Philip (Darlene); grandchildren Sabrina (Matt), Tyrone, Sarah, Christina, Rachel, Amy, Paul and Philip; and one great-granddaughter Zoe. He is also survived by his brothers Eliseo (Karen) and Vincent; and his sisters, Socorro (Dominic), Elisa and Gudelia (Tom). Paul is survived by his loving partner, Mercedes, who cared for him in life and in sickness. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 458 Maple St., Livermore, California.