Paul Kotta, 56, passed away from cancer on Aug. 18, 2022. Paul was a Renaissance man with a warm intellect and sharp sense of humor. Fluent in Japanese, both written and oral. Paul initially taught English in Japan, became a freelance translator specializing in science and engineering, then worked as a publication editor for the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's Science & Technology Review magazine. He also founded a company called Mellow Monk that specialized in fine Japanese green tea.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years; daughter Erica; son Sean; brother Chad; and mother Nancy. He was loved by many and will be very missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests support via gofund.me/69cdbba1.