Paul Richard Newman was born in San Francisco, California, and moved to Pleasanton in 1978.
There, he attended Harvest Park Middle School and Amador Valley High School. He later moved to Bellingham, Washington, and worked in the construction industry.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Richard Neman; mother, Theresa Newman; and twin sisters, Heidi Newman and Kerri Rodgers. He is survived by loving stepmother, Carol Holm Newman, brother Jim Holm, Petra; sister, Peggy Rennick, Mike; nieces, Stacey Johnson, Krista Rodgers and Molly Reynolds; and nephew, Colin Rennick.
Paul was a loving son, brother and uncle. He loved the beautiful mountains of Washington and had many friends. Paul would have appreciated any donation in his name to your favorite charity.