Paul Zurakowski, age 94, passed away on July 2, 2022, from COVID-19 and frail health. Paul was born in Richmond, Michigan on Sept. 6, 1927, to Stephen and Dorothy Zurakowski. He attended Michigan State University where he earned degrees in the physical sciences, and where he also met his future wife, Suzanne Troost. They married in 1953 and had four children. Paul served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. Next, he worked as a science teacher in Mount Clemens, Michigan. Paul’s efforts at the high school led to the construction of a planetarium there. In 1964, Paul and Suzanne moved their family to Livermore, California, where Paul worked at Lawrence Livermore National Lab, and finally at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife Suzanne and his son John. He is survived by sons Mark (Therese) and Neil (Janet); daughter Kathi Wilson (Dave); five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Paul was a great admirer of scientific innovation and a proponent of higher education. He was an avid collector of Apple computers. Paul was also an amateur astronomer who taught telescope making classes at the Chabot Science Center for decades. He spent many hours building telescopes in his garage, and he frequently attended ‘star parties’ with fellow astronomy enthusiasts. Paul has both a star and an asteroid named after him. He was a somewhat reluctant international traveler, but much happier if part of the trip was dedicated to seeing a total solar eclipse. Paul was rarely seen without a baseball hat, much to his wife’s chagrin.
Paul was very dedicated to his family, taking them on frequent trips to go fishing, skiing or to visit family in Michigan. When his wife, Suzanne, suffered a stroke, he drove to the nursing home to visit her daily for years. He loved being around his grandchildren and great grandchildren, teaching them about computers and telescopes. Paul retained his sense of humor and was a favorite of his caregivers, who enabled him to stay in his own house for the duration of his life.
