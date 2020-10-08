Paula was born in Battle Mountain, Nevada, to Raymond L. and Wilda F. Christianson Merrill.
As a small child, she moved to Ogden, Utah, and was very active in Girl Scouts and the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1958 and then Weber State University in Utah. She moved to California in 1969 and retired from Pleasanton Convalescent Hospital after 19 years.
Her gift was her connection with people, as shown by her many memberships in water aerobics, Marriage Encounter, Dublin’s Sister City and Chamber of Commerce, National Odom Assembly (genealogy for more than 27 years) and St. Clare’s Episcopal Church, Altar Guild and others. She touched the lives of everyone she met in a very special way - she never met a stranger.
She loved flowers and plants and could make any garden grow. She loved spending time with family and friends, as well as traveling and exploring new places in the U.S. (she had been to all but four of the United States) and abroad, including Ireland with the Sister City, Bahamas and multiple cruises.
Beloved mother to Brett D. Tucker of Elk Grove, California; and Natalie Tucker of Dublin, California. Nana to Eric B. (Elizabeth) Tucker of Reno, Nevada. Sister to Joan Bowman of Roy Utah; and Gail (Michael) Wise of Arvada, Colorado. In-laws with Jeannine Merrill of Tempe, Arizona; LaRue (Brent) Thomas of Bountiful, Utah; LuAnn (David) Sander of Kaysville, Utah; and Sherrie Dame of Ogden, Utah. Many cherished nieces and nephews. Extended family included Denay and Dave Mirabella, Lynn Amaral, Michelle, Paul, Katrina and Landon Culver, Gary, Karen and Kelsey Huff (Erin, Zach, Amanda and kids). She is predeceased by her loving husband, Dale E. Tucker (49 years), parents and brother Kenneth Merrill.
A service will be held online at St. Clare’s Episcopal Church Facebook and YouTube page, on Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, send donations to St. Clare’s Episcopal Church. 3350 Hopyard Road, Pleasanton, California, 94566; Hope Hospice in Dublin; and or charity of your choice.