Paula Frances Eddy was born Aug. 14, 1918, in East Weymouth, Massachusetts. She graduated from Ware High School (Ware, Massachusetts), then DePauw University (Greencastle, Indiana) where she met Robert Leslie. Bob and Paula were married June 14, 1941, and then were apart while Bob served as Army chaplain in New Caledonia for three and a half years. Meanwhile during World War II, Paula worked as a “code girl” in Arlington, Virginia, for which she was later honored with an exhibit at the Rosie the Riveter Museum in Richmond, California.
Children, William Allen and Heather, were born in Boston, Massachusetts. In 1954, the family moved to Berkeley, California, where Bob taught psychology and counseling at Pacific School of Religion. Paula enjoyed foreign study trips with her husband and visits with her grandchildren; Eric, Sepp and Leslie Hammer. She and Bob moved to Napa in retirement, with summers in Scituate, Massachusetts. In 2018 Paula relocated to Livermore. She died peacefully at Watermark Rosewood Gardens at 104 years.