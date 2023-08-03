OBIT - Pauline Aurelia Swanson.jpg

Pauline Aurelia Swanson, age 97, of Ellensburg, Washington passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023, after a sudden fall.

Pauline was born on June 1, 1926, to Paul and Ethel Davis in Bozeman, Montana. She had three siblings, Bill, Bob and LaVonne. Pauline graduated from Ritzville High School, in Washington in 1944 and went on to study business at Montana State University. Many years later, she continued her education, earning a real estate degree from Los Positas College in Livermore, California.