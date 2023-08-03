Pauline Aurelia Swanson, age 97, of Ellensburg, Washington passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023, after a sudden fall.
Pauline was born on June 1, 1926, to Paul and Ethel Davis in Bozeman, Montana. She had three siblings, Bill, Bob and LaVonne. Pauline graduated from Ritzville High School, in Washington in 1944 and went on to study business at Montana State University. Many years later, she continued her education, earning a real estate degree from Los Positas College in Livermore, California.
In 1946, she met the love of her life, John (Jack) Swanson; they met while attending Montana State University. They got married in the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity building, currently known as Story Mansion in Bozeman. They went on to have four children; Cherie McKinney (married to Michael), John Swanson, Mark Swanson (married to Lorraine), and Faith Slagle (married to Paul). Pauline had numerous and outstanding grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jack, brothers Bill and Bob Davis, Mark Swanson (son), Lorraine Swanson (daughter-in-law), and Isaih Tiran (great-grandson).
Pauline was blessed with seeing the world through rose-colored glasses. She delighted in meeting new people and never forgot her old friends. If you were included in her Christmas list, you stayed on it forever. She traveled the world, but she always longed for home. Her idea of a good time was cooking a meal for friends and family and just enjoying the festivities.
Another pleasure in her life was being a grandmother. Her grandchildren have fond memories of her and one of their favorites was her taking aluminum cans and cashing them in for money then taking the kids to Lordes Ice Cream for ice cream cones. Her house was always open for babysitting or just a stop-in for the grandkids to have a snack.
Playing golf was one of her favorite pastimes. She enjoyed the challenge but remained a high handicapper. One of her proudest moments was establishing a women’s golf club at Poppy Ridge Golf course in Livermore. She was a member of the women’s club at Los Positas Golf course in Livermore, California.
Each fall, Jack and Pauline would go fishing up on the Klamath River in California. They took their trailer and stayed on the water’s edge. They fished for many years and made many good friends. She always out-fished Jack, catching the biggest steelhead with a big smile on her face!
Her father, Paul Davis, passed on the love of gambling to her. She could be found playing the slot machines in the Biltmore Casino in Crystal Bay, Nevada and all the employees knew her by name. If you wanted to find her, you just called the casino.
One of the most enduring memories that will be handed down through the generations will be her love for cooking. It was always a special time if you were lucky enough to arrive at her house and she had made cinnamon rolls, fried chicken, chicken noodle soup, chocolate skillet cake, peanut butter cookies, or apple pie (her secret was putting tea in the pie).
She also believed in traditions. Christmas time was full of traditions; oranges and homemade popcorn balls in the stocking and Christmas Eve was always a dinner of cracked crab and homemade chili. Christmas dinner was prime rib, mashed potatoes and gravy. Birthdays were always your favorite homemade birthday cake. You never went away from her house hungry! All this good food was enjoyed out on the patio underneath the big old oak tree. The big oak tree was her biggest baby. It consumed the yard and shaded her home. You stepped into her home, and you could see straight into the back yard. She was proud of her yard with the big oak surrounded by flowers and beautiful shrubs.
Her parents taught her to always tell the truth, pay your bills and work hard. She took those values and added her own. She was the person you could always depend on to do the right thing, no matter the circumstances. We go forward in our lives with her values and lessons. She was a loving mother who will be sorely missed and always remembered with love.
Celebration of life information will come at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the hospice of your choice.