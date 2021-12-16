Pauline Kent Voss, resident of Pleasanton since 1972, passed away Nov. 26 at 92 years of age.
She is survived by her loving children Bradley, Tracey, Sharon, and three grandchildren, Cameron, Stacey, Leslie and great-grandson Cooper.
Pauline was born on July 16, 1929, in Rochester, New York.
She worked as a secretary for Kodak for over 20 years until her retirement. She volunteered at Pleasanton women's prison helping inmates achieve their GEDs. Pauline received recognition for her 20+ years of volunteer work at the Pleasanton Library. She was a faithful Catholic, and an active parishioner at St. Augustine Church in Pleasanton.
Pauline and her late husband Vinton loved traveling, biking in San Francisco, hiking and skiing in Tahoe, and lived a full and active lifestyle.
She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
She will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Vinton, at St. Michael Cemetery in Livermore.