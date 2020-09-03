Pearl Christensen

Pearl passed away in her sleep on Aug. 22, in Livermore at the age of 91.
She was born in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, to Carl Nicholas and Celia (Ashton) Brunsdale, and spent her early years in Manyberries, Cardston, and Calgary.
She is predeceased by her parents; her brothers and sisters-in-law Glen (Moss) and Blaine (Ann); her first husband, Glen Arden Christensen; her daughter, Pamela Denise Christensen; and her second husband, Max Zupon. She is survived by her sister Ila Southerton (Carl-deceased); her son, Randy B. Christensen, and his wife Gloria; and grandchildren, Ryan Christensen, Robyn Christensen and her husband Kevin James, and Holly Christensen.
In 1950, Pearl married Glen A. Christensen of Preston, Idaho. They had two children, Randy, born in 1951, and Pamela, born in 1959, Sadly, tragedy struck the family twice, with Glen passing in 1971 and Pamela in 1979. These were difficult times, which Pearl met with grace, courage, and determination.
In 1990, Pearl married Max Zupon and moved to Sun City, Arizona, where she resided until 2012, when Max passed away. She then moved to Livermore to be closer to her son and his family.
Pearl was a bright, curious, resilient, and kind person. She loved walking and hiking in the outdoors, taking car trips, making an occasional visit to a casino (always with a fixed budget!) and playing cards with her friends. While her formal education ended at high school, she never stopped reading and learning. One of the fondest memories of her childhood was discovering you could go to a library and get books whenever you wanted without having to pay for them - how wonderful!
She always subscribed to one or more newspapers and news magazines, and she was eager to discuss current events. In recent years, she voiced particular distress at the increasing indifference to the suffering of others displayed by the rich and powerful.
Wherever she went, Pearl rapidly acquired a circle of friends. She liked people, liked being with them, and had the ability to see the best in them while overlooking their faults. People always felt better about themselves when they were with her - a rare talent.
All her life, Pearl’s focus was on her family and friends, not herself, and on the future, not the past. Pearl was loved by many and will be missed by many - she would be happy with that!
There will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice or perform a kindness for someone in need. A video tribute to her life created by her granddaughter Holly can be seen at https://bit.ly/2QDS9ZI.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Christensen family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.