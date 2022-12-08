Peggy Dorward, 80, of Livermore, sadly left us on Oct. 6, 2022.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 12:54 am
Peggy was born and grew up on a farm in Alberta, Canada. She moved to Livermore with her husband to raise her two children in the late ‘60s.
She was devoted mother and volunteered at her children’s schools. She worked as a realtor and was on the board of the international organization Beginning Experience. She was also a volunteer at the Bankhead Theater, and she participated in the Citizen Volunteer Police Department and the Citizen Emergency Response Team.
Peggy enjoyed taking classes at Las Positas College, shopping and watching Judge Judy.
A memorial service will be held in her honor on Jan. 15. For more information, contact her son Brian at peggydmemorialjan15@gmail.com.
