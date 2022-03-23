Peggy Feliciano died peacefully on February 21 after a brief illness, at 90 years of age. Peggy was born on Sept. 26, 1931, in San Francisco, a middle child of nine siblings, and grew up in Monterey and San Jose/Willow Glen, having attended both Monterey and San Jose high schools. She met her husband Robert (Bob) Feliciano while at San Jose State. They were happily married for 63 years. She has lived in Livermore for the last twenty years.
Peggy was known for her keen interest in everyone she met, and for her encouraging and uplifting spirit. She had a soft and caring heart for children of all ages. But most of all she was passionately dedicated to her family as an enabler and supporter of all that they pursued, whether in sports or music or advanced education. She and Bob had two sons, Jim and Jerry, and three grandsons, Kevin, Brian and Trevor. She adopted unconditionally, as her own, her daughters-in-law Gloria and Lori. She also had many nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and loved them all. Peggy could always be found at the center of any family gathering. Peggy was first and foremost a child of God, active in churches since childhood, and exemplary of the Christian life in all that she did and said. She loved her church community as her true and eternal family.
A celebration of life service will be held April 2, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Church, 557 Olivina Ave, Livermore, California.