Penelope Lou Morris, a longtime resident of the Livermore Valley, died August 25, 2021 from health complications. Penny is survived by her sons, Daniel John Rogers of Idaho and Michael John Merrow of Livermore, and her grandchildren Jessica Lynn Thibault of North Carolina and Dakota John Rogers of Georgia. Her husband Theodore Mamaros preceded her in death 2003.
Penny was born on January 27, 1945 to Charles Byron Morris and Marion Edith Peters of Eureka, California. She moved to Southern California in her teens where she married and had two sons. Divorcing a few years later, Penny moved north to the Bay Area in 1972 where she was one of the first females to drive an 18-wheeler, hauling jet fuel into San Francisco. Wanting regular hours, she moved to Livermore and worked as a waitress at L and M Restaurant for many, many years. She had countless regular customers that would come into the restaurant just to be served by her.
Penny welcomed her two grandchildren into her life in the 1990s. She spent two days a week with them throughout their childhood. Jessica and Cody were the light of her life. Penny spent many years caring for her husband Ted as he battled MS.
Penny lived on a ranch above Del Valle Reservoir for many years with her son Danny-boy and beloved dog Navajo, tending her chickens and enjoying country living. Later Penny moved to her very own home downtown, with her cats and husband Ted. Although she never “won big” on the lottery, she loved to play and dream about winning. She was a strong, independent woman who was not afraid to do things her way. She was proud of her Sioux heritage. She was loved by her family and will be deeply missed. When you think of Penny, celebrate the good memories you had with her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. When you awaken in the morning’s hush, I am the swift, uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight, I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not think of me as gone, I am with you still at each new dawn.