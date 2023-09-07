Penny Corso, 64 of Pleasanton, California, passed away July 14, 2023, with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Albert and Dorothy Smith, March 9, 1959, in Corpus Christie, Texas.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Penny Corso, 64 of Pleasanton, California, passed away July 14, 2023, with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Albert and Dorothy Smith, March 9, 1959, in Corpus Christie, Texas.
Growing up with her father in the Navy, Penny moved often before settling in Pleasanton during her teen years. She then moved to Livermore where she met her husband Dan and raised her children for the next 35 plus years.
In the early years you could find her shuttling her children to one of their many sports. She loved planning and attending endless family camping trips and creating lasting memories. In other words, she made the magic happen for our family. She loved spending time with Dan on their many fishing trips and vacations to Hawaii. She found joy in raising her children and being a large part of her grandchildren’s lives. Her children were her life until the grandchildren took over, then her world revolved around them. She was known to take the grandchildren on many memorable trips. She attended almost every soccer/baseball game Caiden had to cheer him on. She loved spending weekends with her girls at local wineries, and going on numerous trips to Disneyland, her happy place. Penny also volunteered for anything and everything from SM/SC crab feeds, scorekeeping for Livermore Little League, making graduation hats for Wee Care, making bows for the Livermore Dance Centre, and volunteering at Jackson Ave and East Ave’s school library. She was always generous with her time and love.
Penny worked for LVJUSD for 15 plus years and worked at many schools with her last position being a secretary at Granada High School. Her love for helping and supporting children was apparent and she enjoyed building relationships with children in the Livermore school district, especially those who needed extra support.
Penny is survived by her husband, Daniel Morris, her children, Danielle Coyle and Christopher Corso, and her three grandchildren, Makayla Haines, Kamara Haines, and Caiden Coyle.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you please make a donation in Penny’s name to:
Granada High School, 400 Wall St., Livermore, California, 94550, c/o Jennifer Advincula.
These donations will be used to cover expenses for students in need. Our mom’s greatest attribute was her willingness to give and to help those in need and we would love to be able to help future students in her honor.
A small celebration of life will be held at the Vineyard Estate Club House in Pleasanton, California on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, from 10 am. – 1 p.m.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A Super Blue Moon rises over the valley as seen from Sunrise Park in Dublin on Wednesday, Aug. 30. A Blue Moon is the term used when a full moon occurs twice in a single month. Super Moons look about 14% larger than regular moons due to their…