Penny Marie Smith passed away Aug. 26 at the age of 58 surrounded by her loved ones.

Penny was born July 8, 1964, in Castro Valley, California to Darlene and Isadore Lara. She grew up and attended school in Livermore where she graduated from Livermore High School in 1982. Penny met the love of her life, John, at the age of 13. John and Penny married on Sept. 8, 1984, in Livermore. She and John moved to Manteca where they raised their three beautiful daughters. They spent 28 years in Manteca before relocating to Ripon in 2010. She spent 35 years as an administrative specialist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory before retiring in 2019.