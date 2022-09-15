Penny Marie Smith passed away Aug. 26 at the age of 58 surrounded by her loved ones.
Penny was born July 8, 1964, in Castro Valley, California to Darlene and Isadore Lara. She grew up and attended school in Livermore where she graduated from Livermore High School in 1982. Penny met the love of her life, John, at the age of 13. John and Penny married on Sept. 8, 1984, in Livermore. She and John moved to Manteca where they raised their three beautiful daughters. They spent 28 years in Manteca before relocating to Ripon in 2010. She spent 35 years as an administrative specialist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory before retiring in 2019.
Upon retirement Penny valued spending time with her husband, three daughters and two dachshunds. She enjoyed RV’ing, watching the San Francisco Giants and being a member of the Ripon Garden Club.
Penny will be deeply missed by her husband of 38 years, John Smith, her three daughters: Erika (Daniel) Karp, Allison (Richard) Johnson and Amanda Smith, her mother Darlene Lara and her brother Billy Clark.
A viewing was held on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 4-7 p.m. at Deegan Funeral Home, Ripon. On Friday, Sept. 9, a graveside service was held at 10 a.m. at Burwood Cemetery, Escalon, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Calvary Reform, Ripon. After the service, the family gathered for a reception at the Smith residence. Donations can be made in Penny’s memory to the Ripon Garden Club.