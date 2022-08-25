Philip S. Pipitone, Jr. passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2022, at home with his wife and family. A resident of Alameda County for 84 years, Phil was born and raised in Oakland, raised his family in Fremont (1962-1996), and was a current resident of Livermore.
Phil is survived by his loving wife Delores “Dee” Pipitone and their four children: Lisa Cheney (Patrick) of Pleasanton, Dominic Pipitone (Pam) of San Mateo, Vincent Pipitone (Deanna) of Cave Creek, Arizona and Matthew Pipitone (Laura) of Roseville. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Pipitone and infant granddaughter, Kaitlyn Pipitone.
Born on April 4, 1938, he earned his bachelor’s degree from UC Berkeley and Doctor of Pharmacy from UC San Francisco. He married Delores Mendoza on July 29, 1961, and they shared a loving home for 61 years. As a pharmacist in Hayward and Fremont, he went out of his way to ensure his patients were treated with respect and received the medicine they needed.
Phil enjoyed traveling, home improvement, camping and, above all else, time with family and friends. A devoted Catholic, he was always an active member of his local church. Phil was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1995, retired in 1996, and together, Phil and Dee made the most of the next 26 years. They took cruises, attended the annual Shakespeare festival in Ashland, Oregon with friends and traveled to China, Europe and places throughout the US and Canada. He brought joy to people who knew him and never complained about having the disease that took away his mobility and eventually ended his life.
Friends and family are invited to a funeral mass and reception at St. Charles Borromeo at 1315 Lomitas Ave, Livermore, CA 94550 on Saturday, September 10 at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be directed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at michaeljfox.org.