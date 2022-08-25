OBIT - Philip S. Pipitone Jr.jpg

Philip S. Pipitone, Jr. passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2022, at home with his wife and family. A resident of Alameda County for 84 years, Phil was born and raised in Oakland, raised his family in Fremont (1962-1996), and was a current resident of Livermore.

Phil is survived by his loving wife Delores “Dee” Pipitone and their four children: Lisa Cheney (Patrick) of Pleasanton, Dominic Pipitone (Pam) of San Mateo, Vincent Pipitone (Deanna) of Cave Creek, Arizona and Matthew Pipitone (Laura) of Roseville. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Pipitone and infant granddaughter, Kaitlyn Pipitone.