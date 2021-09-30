Philip Thomas McCarthy was born on Sept. 1, 1940 to Thomas Raymond McCarthy and Phyllis Theresa McCarthy in Kansas City, Missouri. Philip grew up in San Mateo, California and graduated from San Mateo High school in 1957. He went on to attend the Carpenters Apprenticeship Program and worked as a Journeymen Carpenter until his retirement.
In 1971 he married the love of his life Andrea (Andy) They just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July. They have made Livermore their home for the last 30 years. They have enjoyed many exciting adventures and vacations together. He will always be remembered by his big smile and happy laugh. Phil is survived by his wife Andy, daughter Deborah Supp, son-in-law Paul Supp, grandsons Andrew, Eric Sandoval and Cory Supp, granddaughter Tara Supp and great-grandson Joshua Supp. Phil will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be private for the family and friends.