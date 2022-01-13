Phillip H. Butterfield was born in Manteca California, the second of five children. He spent the first 35 years of his life in Livermore and graduated from LHS in 1955, going on to serve in the US Army. Phil and his wife of 62 years, Joanne (Moomau) Butterfield, who also graduated from LHS in 1959, moved to the Auburn area, where they began a successful home building business.
Phil is survived by his wife, Joanne, his daughter, Pamela (Jeff Hardesty) and his son, John. He left behind 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was a charter member of the Meadow Vista Area Lions Club, a charter member of Foothill Christian Fellowship in Meadow Vista, a charter member of Sierra Grace Fellowship in Auburn and was currently a member of Centerpoint Church in Roseville, California.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for the spring at the Meadow Vista Park in Meadow Vista.