Phyllis Jean Boccoleri, 90, passed on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Rosewood Gardens by Watermark, Livermore, of natural cause.
Phyllis was born on June 8, 1930, in Chicago Heights, Illinois, to the late Tony and Anna Capriotti. She was the youngest of three children, preceded by her two brothers, Art and Rudy Capriotti. She attended Galileo High School in San Francisco. She cherished her late nieces, Cori and Leah Capriotti.
Phyllis married the late Attilio “Til” Enrico Boccoleri (Feb. 25, 1918 – Aug. 1, 2008) on May 17, 1952, in San Francisco, and Gary Steven Boccoleri was born from this union on June 3, 1956.
Phyllis devoted her life to her family. She worked at the Emporium in the sales department, which was fitting for her love of fashion, but found the most satisfaction in being a loving homemaker and mother.
She enjoyed traveling, sunbathing, swimming (especially in her cousin Linda Braun’s pool), enjoying cocktails with friends, dancing, spending holidays with family and taking trips to Clear Lake, and she was proud of her home.
A memorable moment in her life was the marriage of her son to daughter-in-law Kim Boccoleri in 1982.
Phyllis and Til resided in Daily City, California, until 1997, when they moved to Livermore to be closer to their son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. She created a home there, loved her neighbors, spoiled her granddaughters and was a proud member of the Italian Catholic federation.
She is preceded by her cherished son, Gary Steven Boccoleri; daughter-in-law, Kim Boccoleri; and her granddaughters, Gina and Daniela Boccoleri. She’ll be remembered for making friends with everyone she met, always speaking her mind, never leaving the house without lipstick, being a devoted Noni and loving her small and extended family to the fullest.
Our family thanks everyone who added meaning and joy to Phyllis’ life, as well as anyone who helped the family in her later years.
Friends and family are encouraged to visit her online memorial site to celebrate her life, sign the ‘guestbook’ and contribute memories. Please feel free to share the link with any of her friends and family. The online memorial site can be viewed anytime at https://rb.gy/ytqbml.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Boccoleri family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.