Phyllis left us, enfolded in God’s loving arms, on Nov. 23, 2021.
She was born on May Day in 1917 at the home of her grandparents, Carl and Ida Holm, Fairview Estate on Stanley Boulevard, then known as the “Livermore/Pleasanton Road.” She was a fourth generation Livermore native, hailing from a pioneer Danish family. Her Mother was Mabel Holm Jorgensen Rees and her father was Carl Jorgensen. The family included Sister LaVerne (Coc) Jorgensen Reynolds and brother Stanley Jorgensen, both deceased. Carl was a farmer and the family resided in the stately home at East Avenue and Hillcrest Way in Livermore. He shared his love of farm animals with Phyllis. She attended Fifth Street School and graduated from Livermore High School in 1936.
As a young girl Phyllis helped her beloved Aunt Ione, cooking and delivering lunch to the Circle H Ranch hands. She earned a dollar a day! She also worked at Hagstrom’s Dime Store as a young woman. She met Otto Fachner on a blind date at Sweeney Opera House on First Street. They married in Reno, Nevada on March 7, 1939. They raised three children, Gayle, Danny and Janet. Otto provided for the family working as a heavy-duty mechanic at Kaiser Sand and Gravel in Pleasanton. Phyllis was a homemaker. The family attended Sunday services at the First Presbyterian Church Livermore, where Phyllis served as a deacon. Her stewardship included visiting residents in rest homes for 15 years. She was a member of the Martha Circle Bible study, and a Mariner ship group, also helping with decorating the Christmas tree in the Fellowship Hall.
Phyllis is a Charter member, 1948, and Past President of Eagles Auxiliary #609 in Livermore, and was named “Mother of the Year” in the late 1970’s. At about that time, she received an honorable mention from the City of Livermore for her outdoor Christmas decorations. She participated in Job’s Daughters activities for both girls and spent many years supporting all three children in Scouting and PTA. She assisted in the snack bar at Danny’s Little League games.
While Otto served in WWII, Phyllis was on the home front helping the Red Cross, rolling bandages for wounded soldiers. Phyllis and Otto traveled extensively in the USA, Canada, Mexico and Europe. After Otto’s death in 1976, Phyllis expanded her travels to the Caribbean and Hawaii.
Phyllis’ grandfather, Carl Holm, helped build the Livermore Danish Lodge, and Phylis was an active member. She helped organize card parties, dinners, the children’s Christmas program and other celebrations.
Phyllis had a love of gardening that carried over into her membership with the Livermore Las Damas club. One of her greatest joys was arranging flowers from her garden to create centerpieces for the various organizations in which she so generously participated. She was a fantastic cook, and every summer would “put up” dill and Danish pickles. The family always looked forward to the trays of homemade enchiladas and apple pies from her freezer. At Christmas she outdid herself, baking hundreds of cookies and gifting them to neighbors, her hairdresser, the mail carrier and so many more. Phyllis was a beautiful seamstress, sewing her children matching Christmas pajamas, and a set for a Barbie doll, too. She also refashioned hand-me-down coats during the depression. She and Otto loved to entertain, and hosted the holidays, wedding receptions and baby showers in their home and on the enclosed garden patio that Otto, Danny and Donald built, complete with wood burning stove. She and Otto belonged to a bridge club and took their turn to host with joy, enthusiasm and a great deal of humor.
Phyllis has four grown grandchildren, with whom she loved spending time as they were growing up. She packed them up to McDonalds and out to feed the ducks at Springtown Pond. She made them egg and olive sandwiches for picnics up Mines Road and to wade in the creeks. Phyllis went on to welcome 11 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren, who delighted in spending time with her.
In 2016 Phyllis was honored in the Livermore Rodeo parade as the oldest living Livermore High School graduate. She was 99 at that time. Phyllis was also a lifetime member of the Livermore Heritage Guild and attended their dinners and auctions.
Phyllis is pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, her in-laws, her siblings, her friends and many cousins, aunts and uncles. Phyllis is survived by her loving daughter, Gayle Fachner Diltz and son-in law, Donald, of Riverbank, California; her precious son, Daniel A. Fachner of Chandler, Arizona; and adoring daughter, Janet Fachner Von Toussaint, of Livermore. She leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved and cherished her and will miss her dearly.
Phyllis’ life was dedicated to the constant thought of others. She exemplified kindness, open-mindedness, thoughtfulness, acceptance, generosity and selflessness. Her faith was strong. She was a compassionate spirit, with a love so pure. She was and remains, LOVE. We will miss her so much, but her work here is complete.
The family would like to thank all of the caring hands at Heritage Estates in Livermore, where Phyllis resided since its opening in 2004. We are so very grateful for the loving care provided by Hope Hospice.
Services will be held at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m., with burial immediately following in Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Livermore or Hope Hospice in Dublin, California, if you wish. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Fachner family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.