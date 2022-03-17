Phyllis Tindell passed away in Manteca on March 5, after a brief illness. She is survived by her two daughters, Sherrill (Louis) Esposito and Lynne (Ed) Enfield, four granddaughters, Monica (Evan), Laura (Jason), Stephanie (David) and Amanda (Sammy), and five great-grandchildren, Riley, Emma, Rosie, Cora and Makena.
Phyllis was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico and moved with her parents (Clarence and Mildred Keene) during WWII to be nearer her brother Lyle, who was stationed there during the war. She graduated from Livermore High School in 1947. She married Bob Reinstein in 1949 and they raised their two daughters in Livermore. Phyllis was mostly a stay-at-home mom but worked part-time at Davidson’s Pharmacy and Baughman’s Western Wear. She married Jim Tindell in 1971 and after Phyllis retired from the West Badge Office of LLNL in 1978, they moved to Lake Wildwood where they enjoyed golf and traveling.
She lived the last nine years at Del Webb and Cogir Retirement Home in Manteca. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother and husbands Robert Reinstein and James Tindell. Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 18, at 11 a.m., at Memory Gardens in Livermore.