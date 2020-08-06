Longtime Livermore resident Preston Kaiser passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at 77 years old.
Preston was born in Santa Barbara, California, then moved to Livermore with his family. He attended Inman and Green school with his two brothers, G.C. and Eugene. He left Livermore High School at age 16 to work for Sunset Homes as a laborer. He learned to be a carpenter and pour concrete, and he worked for Robles Concrete for many years, finishing and setting forms.
Preston was also a bartender at the Livermore bars - whenever he was tending the bar, they were always full. He had many of friends and was always fun to be around.
He worked as a cowboy for several ranches, working cattle and fixing fences. He was a horse shoer and would ride the young colts for N-3 Cattle Co. He loved that cowboy life - no electricity or running water was just how he liked it. He always had dogs, and he had the same horse for more than 30 years (named) old Wall Street. That horse was the first thing he would ask about every morning.
Preston liked shooting guns and throwing knives. He made a lot of his knives and could throw them pretty good. He loved to draw, mostly faces. Any flat surface would have a face drawn on it - doors, tables, or windows. He carved many figures out of wood stumps and scraps of lumber and decorated his yard with them.
He was his own man and a one-of-a-kind friend. Everybody that knew Preston admired his personality.
His daughter, Isa (Tom) Haase and two grandchildren survive him. His many friends and their children made his family larger than anything, Uncle Preston. He will never be forgotten and there will always be a story about Preston.
Long live Cowboy.
