Raj Mal, resident of the Livermore Valley traveled with his wife and daughter from the Fiji Islands in 1968 and passed away on Feb. 23, 2023.
Loving father, grandfather, brother, neighbor and friend. Loved by all for his laughter. Our Raj brought a sense of community wherever he went.
He is survived by his wife Raj Mati, children Sarjeet and Peter Michno, Roshni Mal, Umash Mal, and Ragani Mal. He adored his brothers, Gurmel, and Gurdayl Batnna, grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will live forever in our memories and hearts. He will be deeply missed and loved beyond measure.
To honor Raj’s memory, services will be held on Saturday, March 4, at 9:30 a.m. at Callaghan Mortuary 3833 East Ave., Livermore, California. A continuation of prayer will be held at Guru Ravidas 2150 Crestview Drive, Pittsburgh, California, 94565.