Ralph Howell Condit was born May 12, 1929, in Hollywood, California. Ralph’s father was a geologist for Standard Oil who worked among other places in India and Australia. The whole family including Ralph’s brother David Dale Condit lived in Australia from 1935 to 1937. Then after 1938 they lived in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Ralph was interested in science starting in his teens. In 1943 he joined the American Rocket Society and took the train from his Connecticut home into New York City for its meetings. He also had a chemical laboratory in a backyard woodshed. After university he taught physics as a substitute teacher in the high school, Greenwich, from which he had graduated in 1947. He attended Princeton University, getting a B.A. in physics (1951) and a PhD in chemistry (1960). He then served as a research administrator with the Air Force Office of Scientific Research in Washington, D.C., from 1958 to 1960. Following that he joined the Lawrence Radiation Laboratory (now Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, LLNL) in Livermore, California. He retired in 1990 but continued to work intermittently on various projects at LLNL until 2015 including the plutonium safety of various projects in Livermore and the Nevada Test Site. His technical experience was broad and included work on gas plasma chemistry, atomic diffusion in minerals, new uses for radioisotopes, the chemistry of hydrogen energy, nuclear weapon safety and the design of a nuclear piston engine. He was responsible for plutonium research for a few years in the 1980s. After retirement in 1990 he taught a course for M. H. Chew and Associates on plutonium technology to the Department of Energy managers around the country. He also contributed to the development of a management plan for the dismantlement of the Rocky Flats Plant in Colorado where nuclear weapons pits were built.
He passed away peacefully at home on March 15, 2022. He is survived by his former wife, Mitzi Helena Condit, and their two sons, Carl D. Condit and Cedric A. Condit.