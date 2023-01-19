Ralph Takeo Matsumoto, 82 of Livermore, California passed away peacefully at home on Dec.16, 2022. He was born in Waimea, Kauai where he attended high school and graduated in 1959. He continued his schooling at Devry Tech College, Chicago where he graduated in computer engineering. Ralph worked for Sandia Corporation and Lawrence Radiation Lab in Livermore, specializing in lasers for cancer research and then in designing Atomic Weapons for the military. He ended his career in 1985, designing industrial computers for Xerox Corporation in Palo Alto.
He was preceded in death by his parents Iyetake and Doris Matsumoto. He is survived by brothers Wallace Matsumoto of Los Angeles, Dennis (Alicia)