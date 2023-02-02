OBIT - Ralph Takeo Matsumoto.jpg

Livermore’s Ralph Takeo Matsumoto, 82, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 16, 2022.

He was born in Waimea, Kauai, where he attended high school and graduated in 1959. He continued his schooling at DeVry Institute of Technology, Chicago, where he graduated in computer engineering. After, he continued on to San Mateo College, where he majored in mechanical design.