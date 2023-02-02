Livermore’s Ralph Takeo Matsumoto, 82, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 16, 2022.
He was born in Waimea, Kauai, where he attended high school and graduated in 1959. He continued his schooling at DeVry Institute of Technology, Chicago, where he graduated in computer engineering. After, he continued on to San Mateo College, where he majored in mechanical design.
Ralph worked for Sandia National Laboratories and Lawrence Livermore Lab in Livermore, specializing in lasers for cancer research, and then in designing atomic weapons for the military. He ended his career in 1985, designing industrial computers for Xerox Corporation in Palo Alto.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Iyetake and Dorris Matsumoto. He is survived by brothers, Wallace Matsumoto of Los Angeles; Dennis (Alicia) Matsumoto of Lihue; one nephew, Mark (Paula) Matsumoto of Los Angeles; one grandnephew; and two grandnieces.
Private services will be held at a later date.