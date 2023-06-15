Ralph Vigars passed away at the age of 95. He was a resident of Pleasanton for 64 years.
Ralph is preceded in death by his wife, Marve'. He is survived by daughter, Sue Vigars (Doug) and son, Mark Vigars (Janelle). Ralph is also survived by three grandsons, Steve Cesaretti (MacKenzie), Garrett Cesaretti (Stephanie) and Scott Vigars (Katie); and 10 great-grandchildren, Phoenix, Sawyer, Nico, Killian, Hannah, Ryder, Tucker, Jolee, Harlan and Lainey.
Ralph served in the Army during WWII. Upon returning he began his long career as a gas serviceman for PG&E. His area of coverage was Livermore, Pleasanton and Sunol and the first developments in what would become Dublin.
He played adult softball for various teams in the Tri Valley. He coached Pleasanton Little League baseball for his son. He was an avid bowler at Granada and Dublin Bowl and attended every Amador High School football and basketball for many years.
Ralph was a founding member of the "Men at the Table." A group of long-term residents that met every morning in downtown Pleasanton for coffee to discuss what was happening in Pleasanton and the world. They were working men who appreciated living and growing old in Pleasanton. Here's to the men at the table, to those who have passed and to those that continue the tradition.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at noon at Graham Hitch Mortuary located at 4167 First St., Pleasanton.