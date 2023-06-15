OBIT - Ralph Vigars.jpg

Ralph Vigars passed away at the age of 95.  He was a resident of Pleasanton for 64 years.

Ralph is preceded in death by his wife, Marve'.  He is survived by daughter, Sue Vigars (Doug) and son, Mark Vigars (Janelle).  Ralph is also survived by three grandsons, Steve Cesaretti (MacKenzie), Garrett Cesaretti (Stephanie) and Scott Vigars (Katie); and 10 great-grandchildren, Phoenix, Sawyer, Nico, Killian, Hannah, Ryder, Tucker, Jolee, Harlan and Lainey.