Ralph Ernst will be dearly missed. Ralph was born and raised in Oakland, California. He graduated from Castlemont High. Soon after, Ralph enlisted in the USMC and served during the Korean War and then was honorably discharged from service. Ralph then began his career with Safeway and was a member of Stationary Engineers Local 39. He retired after 46 years of devoted service.
Ralph fell in love with and married Carol in 1964, and they were happily married for 51 years. They loved and raised their two children, Rodney and Candy. Carol passed in July 2015. Ralph and Carol are now reunited.
During his life Ralph and his family enjoyed boating, camping, music, sports, trips to Reno and Lake Tahoe, Disneyland, Catalina Island and Hawaii. He enjoyed social and family gatherings. This all brought much joy and lasting memories. Ralph was known by all as very giving and caring to the needs of everyone he knew and especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, (which referred to him as “Grandpa the Great”). Ralph was an example of love, putting others before himself.
Ralph is preceded in death by his wife Carol; his son Rodney; and his brother Sonny. Ralph is survived by his brother Robert; daughter Candy (Ed), sister-in-law Kathy (Ron) and their family. Grandchildren Steven (Kaylie), Brian (Nancy), Sarah, Rodney (Kelly), and Trista (Vinny). Great-grandchildren Breille, Sofia, Daniel, Quinn, Zoe, Evelyn, Mila, Liam, Caroline, Ethan and one blessing on the way. Dad, brother, uncle, grandpa, and great-grandpa.
We love you, and we always will.
