OBIT - Raphael Eugene Wolf.png

On July 5, 2023, Raphael Eugene Wolf, 77, of Sebastopol, California passed away at his home with his family by his side. He was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma in October 2022. He responded to early treatments sufficiently to take a bucket list trip to Costa Rica with his family in May 2023 where he was able to enjoy the Pura Vida, natural beauty and friendly people (and zip lines and ATVs!).

Raphael was born on Jan. 31, 1946. He was the youngest of three children and grew up in Castro Valley, California with his parents and older sisters. He graduated from Castro Valley High in 1963 and in 1965 he married the future mother of his children, Wanda Lee Jones. They were married for 10 years.