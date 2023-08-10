On July 5, 2023, Raphael Eugene Wolf, 77, of Sebastopol, California passed away at his home with his family by his side. He was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma in October 2022. He responded to early treatments sufficiently to take a bucket list trip to Costa Rica with his family in May 2023 where he was able to enjoy the Pura Vida, natural beauty and friendly people (and zip lines and ATVs!).
Raphael was born on Jan. 31, 1946. He was the youngest of three children and grew up in Castro Valley, California with his parents and older sisters. He graduated from Castro Valley High in 1963 and in 1965 he married the future mother of his children, Wanda Lee Jones. They were married for 10 years.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, Raphael enlisted in the United States Navy in 1965. During his five years of active duty, he rose to the rank of Second-Class Petty Officer and was a radioman for the Seventh Fleet Command Flag Staff. His home ports included Coos Bay, Oregon and Yokosuka, Japan. Raphael treasured his memories of living overseas, exploring Japan and visiting locations such as the Philippines and Hong Kong. He and his family are eternally grateful for the medical care provided by the Veterans Administration.
Upon his discharge from the Navy in 1970, he returned to the San Francisco Bay Area in Livermore and began a career with Chicago Bridge and Iron as a painter and member of the Boilermakers Union.
As he worked full time, he went to night school and graduated with an Associates of Arts Degree from Chabot College in 1977. He was always a lover of history and the arts.
He loved his family, and he loved being outdoors. Often you would hear him say that having and raising his children was the proudest accomplishment of his life. He spent many years taking his kids and their friends camping, coaching youth sports and being a Scoutmaster. He introduced many people to the wonders of Yosemite and of course, cheering on the San Francisco Giants!
Later in life when his children were out of house, he moved to Berkeley where he made many friends in the Buddhist community, Vision Circle and men’s groups. When CBI closed the Bay Area location, he started his own house painting business until he retired. He headed north about 20 years ago to Sebastopol where he enjoyed most of his retirement. He was very active with an intentional community Green Valley Village and the senior center as a volunteer greeter! This was the perfect job for him, he never met a stranger and had the gift of gab!
Raphael was the kindest, most selfless person many have ever met. He was generous with what he had and with his time. He was always there when you needed him. In his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, road tripping, reading, and watching movies. He even enjoyed a 2-month trip exploring Europe he fondly called the “Grand Tour”.
He was preceded in death by parents Melchior and Isabel Wolf. He is survived by his son John Wolf and his wife Laurelyn of Livermore, daughter Michelle Welch and her husband Chad of New York City, grandson Lucian Wolf and granddaughter Joely Wolf, Sister Mary Baughn of Castro Valley and sister Patricia Songey of Rio Vista.
A celebration of life will be held at the amphitheater at Lone Tree Cemetery, 24591 Fairview Ave. in Hayward on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. Reception to follow.