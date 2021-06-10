Livermore lost two longtime residents in 2020.
Even though their deaths have left deep sadness, both had a significant impact on many people. Fond memories, their warmth, and friendships they shared will be their legacy.
Judith Ann Chandler died on March 13, 2020, at her home in Livermore. Judy faced numerous health challenges. She fought breast cancer, its metastasis, and pancreatic cancer. Yet, she maintained a positive attitude and her sense of humor throughout her nearly 35-year battle.
Judith was born March 11, 1943, in Oakland, to the late Luke and Doris Chandler. After high school in Castro Valley, she attended San Jose State, where she earned a BA in home economics and her secondary teaching credential.
Judy began teaching at Amador High in1965 and joined the Dublin High School staff when they shared the campus with Amador. As she was fond of saying, she “moved with the bricks” to the current Dublin High campus in 1969. She retired after a 38-year career.
Her hobbies included needlework, crocheting, knitting, cooking, gardening, and reading.
Judy was survived by her beloved husband, Ray, who passed Dec. 29, 2020, and is survived by her daughter, Jennifer; cousins, Bill and Richard Barry, with whom she was raised; nephew, Bret Chandler (Laurie); and niece, Lisa Neely (Dan), and their families. She was preceded in death by her brother, Larry; Aunt Anne and Uncle Dick Barry; and nephew, Kevin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the California Retired Teachers Association Scholarship Fund. Make checks payable to TVRE Scholarship Fund, ℅ Faye Younker, 1792 Old Tower Rd., Livermore, CA 94550.
Raymond A. Herman of Livermore died on Dec. 29, 2020 after a brief illness.
Ray was born April 27, 1934, in Glendale, California, to the late Harry and Sarah Herman of Taft, California.
In his youth, Ray was an athlete and a member of the Taft High School state championship basketball team and played football in college. Ray enjoyed golf and remained an avid sports fan.
While attending the College of the Pacific in Stockton, California, Ray met and married Judy Lloyd in 1955, with whom he had four children. Ray divorced in 1962 and married the love of his life, Judy Chandler, in 1965. Ray co-founded Vintage Reality and remained a real estate professional for over 40 years. Ray was active in his community. He had an engaging smile and a hearty laugh. Everyone was his “Pal.”
Ray is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Herman, of Livermore; sons, John Herman (Lyla), of Niwot, Colorado, and Phillip Herman (Lynne), of North East, Pennsylvania; and daughter, Lisa Barber (Craig) of Westfield, New York. Ray is also survived by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Dick Herman; his sister, Jean Engstrom; his daughter, Kathy Herman; three nephews, Harry Engstrom, Arlen and Lyle Herman; and his wife, Judy Herman.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Taft general scholarship fund. Make checks payable to TUHS General Scholarship Fund, Business Office – Scholarships, 701 Wildcat Way, Taft, CA 93268.
Please share your memories at a Celebration of Life, which will be held at May Nissen Park #1, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. It would have been Judy and Ray’s 56th anniversary.