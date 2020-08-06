Ray (Bugsy) Maestas passed peacefully on July 6, 2020.
Words cannot explain how much he was loved.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Eliza and Ray; brothers, Hank, Frank and Gene; and his loving daughter, Sandy Maestas Norwood. He leaves behind a happy life with his wife Patty (who he adored) and a home in Arizona where they retired.
Ray (Bugsy) retired after 30 years working at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and part-time at Granucci’s and the Matador in Livermore. He is survived by his sons and daughters, Tony and Don Maestas, Lisa Andrews Maestas and Diane Newman; 10 grandkids and 10 great grandkids.
See you soon dad, Over the Rainbow!