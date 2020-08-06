Ray (Bugsy) Maestas

Ray (Bugsy) Maestas passed peacefully on July 6, 2020.

Words cannot explain how much he was loved.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Eliza and Ray; brothers, Hank, Frank and Gene; and his loving daughter, Sandy Maestas Norwood. He leaves behind a happy life with his wife Patty (who he adored) and a home in Arizona where they retired.

Ray (Bugsy) retired after 30 years working at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and part-time at Granucci’s and the Matador in Livermore. He is survived by his sons and daughters, Tony and Don Maestas, Lisa Andrews Maestas and Diane Newman; 10 grandkids and 10 great grandkids.

See you soon dad, Over the Rainbow!