Ray was born and raised in Oakland, California to parents William and Vera Laffin. He graduated from Fremont High School, then attended Laney Trade in Oakland. He served in the Army for two years and after basic training, he was stationed at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona.
Ray met his wife Ramona Valerio who also worked on the base. They were married in 1960. They had two children together, Robert and Steven. Earlier in life, Ray developed a love for ham radios. He turned that love and passion into his career as he worked as a radio mechanic for various airlines including World Airways in Oakland. Ray retired from Astro-Aire in Oakland. Ray was an avid F1 racing fan. Being from Oakland, he also enjoyed the hometown team, the Oakland A’s.