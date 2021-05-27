Ray passed away in Livermore, California, surrounded by his four children, Gerald Thomas of Folsom, Janet Thomas of Castro Valley, Colleen Hornbacker (Kurt) of Livermore, and Gregory Thomas (Joanie) of San Jose. Many of his beloved grandchildren were also by his side.
Ray was born in Dickinson, North Dakota, to his loving parents, Frances and Raphael Thomas. He attended St. Patrick's Catholic School and Dickinson High School, where he excelled at sports and academics. College at Dickinson State was interrupted by his service in the Navy (Korean War) on the USS Princeton as an aviation electronics technician. Ray had a tremendous respect for the military that continued throughout his well-lived life.
While he was on military leave, he attended his best friend's wedding as best man in Oakland, California. He met and fell in love with the maid of honor, Kathleen (Kay) McGee, the bride's sister. In one of his many love letters, Ray stated, "You're the only gal for me"… which was true, since they were married for 64.5 years, until Kay's passing in January 2020.
He started his career in 1957, teaching P.E. and coaching various sports at A.B. Morris Junior High School and then Canyon Middle School in Castro Valley in 1977. After retiring from teaching in 1985, he worked as the tasting room manager at Wente Bros. Sparkling Wine Cellars and Concannon Vineyards. He attended both St. Charles Borromeo and St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Livermore with Kay by his side. He was a devout Catholic, which was evident through his kindness and acts of service.
Ray Thomas was a teacher, coach, painter, athlete, prankster, wine connoisseur, and quite often had a twinkle in his eye and was just full of fun! He was a loving husband, wonderful father, and lit up every time he saw his grandchildren, Kathleen, Taryn, Meghan, Lauren, Grant, Connor, and Riley. His Easter egg hunts were legendary, along with his Castro Valley sports teams, and his passion for life. Ray was an active member of the Elks Lodge Livermore-Pleasanton #2117, and Sons in Retirement (SIRS) Branch #121 in Livermore. He truly cared about his family, friends, and students.
Ray was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kay, in January 2020; his parents; brothers, Robert Thomas and Richard Thomas; and sister, Marie Kubisiak. He is survived by his four children; his grandchildren; his brother, Tom Thomas; sister-in-law, Jean Thomas; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many dear friends.
His burial with military honors will be held Tuesday, June 1, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael Cemetery in Livermore. A joint Memorial Mass for Ray and Kay will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 2, at 11 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Livermore.
In lieu of flowers, and to continue the Ray Thomas Legacy through Canyon Middle School sports, donations in Ray’s memory can be made to Canyon Athletic Boosters, c/o Athletic Director, 19600 Cull Canyon Rd, Castro Valley, CA 94552.