Raymond (Ray) Pickup passed away peacefully and with family on Sunday, Nov. 27, after a long battle with dementia. He was 94 years old.
Ray was born on March 12, 1928, in Stockton, California, the first son of EJ and Phyllis Pickup. He spent his early childhood in Calaveras County, enjoying daily adventure and occasional mischief. He loved visiting his grandparents in nearby Angeles Camp, running around their terraced yard with his sister Lois, searching for eggs laid by the family hens, building forts and (unauthorized) dams, and helping his Nana in the garden and kitchen.
Ray spent his high school years in Oakland and attended Oakland High. Though other members of his family were less enthused, Ray was delighted to discover that a Key System streetcar ran right in front of the family house. As a born explorer, Ray viewed the streetcar as his gateway to ‘the world’ and rode it everywhere, even taking his young brother Ron on excursions to Playland-by-the-Beach.
While at Oakland High, Ray was a star member of the track team, earning his letter in the mile. A highlight of being ‘the fastest man in Oakland’ was receiving a kiss from the most popular girl in school after an all-city meet. Following ‘The Kiss,’ Ray recalled his friends teasing that they didn’t know he had a girlfriend, to which he replied, “Neither did I!”
Ray entered the US Army in 1946. He was sent to Korea with the 7th Infantry ‘Hourglass’ Division. He spoke often of this life-changing experience - the bitter cold and the beautiful sight of the Golden Gate Bridge from the deck of the troop ship that brought him home.
Shortly after leaving the Army, Ray began his machinist apprenticeship in Tuolumne County. He moved to Livermore in 1952 to work at the Lawrence Livermore Lab (then known as the Rad Lab), where he met his future wife, Marian Garbini.
Ray and Marian married in 1955, built their lifelong home on Fourth Street, and welcomed two daughters, Livia in 1965 and Lois in 1968.
Ray commuted to Palo Alto for more than 30 years for his job at the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center (SLAC). He loved SLAC and excelled in the collaboration and ingenuity necessary to build tools that brought experiments to life. A machined piece Ray helped create is in the Smithsonian’s permanent collection, as part of the display for the 1976 Nobel Prize in Physics, which was awarded to Burton Richter (Stanford) and Samuel Chao Chung Ting.
Ray retired in 1994 as the superintendent of Support Shops. As he often joked, not bad for a kid from a one-room schoolhouse.
Ray and Marian and the girls travelled near and far during the summer, seeing many amazing sights that would often become lifelong stories to tell.
Ray loved all animals, all things nature, cars, BBQ, his girls, his grandchildren, and the Oakland As. He maintained a child-like wonder and awe about the world, always appreciating all it had to offer. He was kind and generous, had an enviable head of hair and sparkly blue eyes.
Ray is survived by his daughters, Livia (Jeff) Lang of Livermore, and Lois (Peter) Vinsel of Oakland; grandchildren, Nicolas Lang and Emily Lang of Livermore; and his beloved terrier, Jenny (who now lives with her sister, Lois, in Oakland). He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Marian; his parents; his sister, Lois Marzocchi; and his brother, Ronald Pickup.
A burial mass was held at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Livermore, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, with Ray’s daughters, their families, and Jenny in attended, all bidding farewell to their beloved Dad.
The next time you see a beautiful blue sky, hear a bird singing, or feel the warmth of the sun, please take a moment to soak it in and think of Ray.
