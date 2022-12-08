OBIT - Raymond Pickup.png

Raymond (Ray) Pickup passed away peacefully and with family on Sunday, Nov. 27, after a long battle with dementia. He was 94 years old.

Ray was born on March 12, 1928, in Stockton, California, the first son of EJ and Phyllis Pickup. He spent his early childhood in Calaveras County, enjoying daily adventure and occasional mischief. He loved visiting his grandparents in nearby Angeles Camp, running around their terraced yard with his sister Lois, searching for eggs laid by the family hens, building forts and (unauthorized) dams, and helping his Nana in the garden and kitchen.