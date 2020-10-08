Raymond Thomas Devany, 94, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 12, 1926, in Livermore, to Oliver and May Devany. Ray was a lifelong resident of Livermore, and he attended Fifth Street School and Livermore High School.
Ray served in the military with the Army’s 76th Infantry in Western Europe, leaving to support the war effort during his senior year in high school when he turned 18. Upon his return to civilian life, he was employed by the fire department at Camp Parks and Hansen Oil Company prior to starting with Lawrence Lab in Livermore in 1953.
He retired in 1984, following a 31-year career. He spent the majority of his time at the lab as a rigger, supervising that group for his final eight years. Ray loved his time at the lab and made many life-long friends there.
Growing up in Livermore as a child, Ray was a spirited and industrious young boy. He worked at several different businesses downtown in his youth, including the American Bakery, often delivering donuts and bread to other local merchants prior to attending school. Livermore was a very small town back then, and Ray knew just about everybody. He and his buddies were often mischievous, but it was all in good fun.
Ray married Shirley Nevin on Oct. 17, 1948. Both were natives of Livermore and had known each other for most of their lives. They were married for over 67 years, and Shirley passed in 2016. Together, they had three children.
Ray was an outstanding husband, father, and provider. He was a dedicated, hard-working man, who always had time for his family and children. He was generous, out-going and friendly, with a sparkle in his eye and a joke to share.
Ray was an active member for over 60 years of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars VFW Post 7265. He served as post commander from 1989 to 1990. He bowled for many years on the VFW team, and was involved in the wide variety of services that the post provided. The bi-monthly meetings and poker games were activities that he treasured, providing regular opportunities to connect with dear friends.
As a father, Ray was actively involved in the lives of his children, particularly sports, either coaching or attending games and events. He was a Little League manager for many years, and was loved by the players he coached.
Ray had a wide variety of interests that he pursued with enthusiasm. He loved fishing, golf (two holes-in-one!), bocce ball, the Livermore Rodeo, the horse races at the Pleasanton Fair, and playing cards. He was also known to tell an occasional joke or two!
Following retirement, Ray and Shirley split time between Livermore and their retirement home in Arnold, California, often hosting family and friends. Ray loved his “Shamrock Shanty” in the mountains and had many great memories of times spent in Arnold.
Ray and Shirley were among the original members of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Livermore. They were involved in a wide variety of church activities and made many friends among the members over the years.
Ray is survived by three children, Jim (Jan) Devany of Fresno; Tom (Kelly) Devany of Nipomo, California; and Mary Devany and Tom Reiter of Arnold, California. His grandchildren are Kristin, Maggie, Laura, Genevieve, Vince, Justin, and Mariah. Ray is survived by 13 great grandchildren.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and May Devany; and siblings Oliver, Veronica, Russell, and Dorothy.
A rosary will be held at Callaghan Mortuary on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6:30. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo, at 11 a.m., on Wednesday Oct. 14. Due to Covid restrictions, both services will be for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VFW Post 7265 in Livermore, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Devany family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.